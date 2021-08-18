checkAd

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07142 per Equity share. The distribution is payable September 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as of August 31, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on August 31, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.07142 per share based on the VWAP of $8.57 payable on September 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.28 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

     
Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc. Loblaw Companies Limited The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp. Ovintiv Inc. Thomson Reuters Corporation
Cenovus Energy Inc. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc.
Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation
  Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation
     

Distribution Details

Equity Share (DS) $0.07142
   
Ex-Dividend Date: August 30, 2021
   
Record Date: August 31, 2021
   
Payable Date: September 10, 2021


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443  dividendselect15.com info@quadravest.com




