ESE Becomes the Marketing Partner of Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland 2021

ESE Signs Partnership Deal with Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation to Become the Marketing Partner of Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that it will be continuing its marketing partnership with the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the official Polish Digital Motorsport Championship to provide marketing services for the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland (PESCP).

The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland will be organized by ESE, Ragnar Simulators and The Polish Automobile and Motorcycle federation.

Digital motorsport has increased in popularity over the last few years and become one of the largest esports disciplines world-wide. It is officially recognized by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, which adds to its credibility. Digital motorsports’ superstars are reaching a level of popularity comparable to their real-life counterparts and can build successful careers.

“Digital Motorsport is more relevant year on year and some real-life drivers - such as Porsche’s junior Ayhancan Güven - take part in races both on real and virtual racetracks,” says Paweł Mazurek of Porsche Poland.

The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland will start on August 16th with the prequalifying phase, which will consist of three rounds culminating in 2x25min races each. Eight drivers from each prequalifying round will be granted a spot in the championship. The main season is scheduled to start on September 9th at Hockenheimring and reach its closure on the 28th of October at Nordschleife. The format of each event will remain unchanged with fifteen-minute qualifying sessions followed by 2x25 min races.

“PESCP 2021 promises to be exciting: a new platform (iRacing) and above all a new format, which is the first step in shaping the racing ecosystem of the Polish Digital Motorsport Championship. The Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has trusted us, and we plan on surpassing their expectations. The experience gained over the previous season will allow for further activities at a higher level. We are very pleased to continue cooperation with Porsche Poland and raising the profile of the esports brand of Porsche," states Jędrzej Stęszewski, Director of EU Operations, ESE Entertainment.

