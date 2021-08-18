checkAd

Trupanion Reveals Top 10 Dog Names and Breeds in Celebration of National Dog Day

‘Bella’ leaps two spots to claim most popular dog name in 2021. Labrador Retrievers wins the hearts of many as it tops the list as the most popular, behind the mixed breed.

Seattle, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of National Dog Day (August 26), Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, has released its anticipated list of most popular dog names and breeds for 2021.  

Surveying its database of more than 600,000 insured pets, Trupanion has compiled a tail-wagger of a top 10 list. After ranking third in 2020, dogs named “Bella” put their zoomies to good work over the past year, bursting to the top with the most popular name in 2021. New names to the list this year include Molly and Lola.

National Dog Day honors all breeds, and it is indeed the lovable mixed breed that always tops the charts.   After that, the Labrador Retriever leads the pack for most popular breed in 2021; a lead they have enjoyed for decades.

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2021

1. Bella
2. Luna
3. Charlie
4. Lucy
5. Max
6. Daisy
7. Bailey
8. Cooper
9. Molly
10. Lola

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2021

1. Labrador Retriever
2. Golden Retriever
3. Goldendoodle
4. German Shepherd
5. Labradoodle
6. Shih Tzu
7. French Bulldog
8. Chihuahua
9. Yorkshire Terrier
10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Founded in 2000, Trupanion’s first pet ever insured was Monty - the adorable adopted dog of Trupanion's founder and CEO, Darryl Rawlings. Since then, Trupanion has gone on to insure more than 2 million pets over the past two decades.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:
Michael Nank
michael.nank@trupanion.com
206.436.9825

