checkAd

EMCORE’s Chief Scientist Sergey Zotov to Present a Talk on Short-Term Navigation Grade Quartz MEMS IMUs at the Joint Navigation Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Presentation Scheduled for Thursday, August 26 at 10:50 a.m. Session C7, Ballroom D, Northern Kentucky Convention Center

ALHAMBRA, CA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its Chief Scientist, Sergey Zotov, Ph.D. will present a talk on Compact, Short-Term Navigation Grade Quartz MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) at the Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) Thursday, August 26 at 10:50 a.m. Session C7, Ballroom D at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The presentation will discuss how EMCORE’s technical breakthroughs in gyroscope and accelerometer inertial technology and advancements in key performance parameters have created new possibilities for Quartz MEMS (QMEMS) IMUs for north-finding and short-term navigation grade applications, and how QMEMS outperforms silicon MEMS for autonomous device applications.

Sponsored by the Institute of Navigation (ION), the JNC (www.ion.org/jnc/index.cfm) is the largest U.S. military Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) conference of the year with joint service and government participation. The theme of this year’s conference will be Enhancing Dominance and Resilience for Warfighting and Homeland Security PNT. The event focuses on technical advances in PNT and battlefield applications of GPS, field navigation devices, warfighter PNT, and navigation warfare.

At JNC, EMCORE will showcase its comprehensive navigation & inertial sensing product line and be meeting with customers in booth #211, August 25-26. Highlights will include the SDI500 MEMS IMU, recently ranked #1 in overall accuracy in a U.S. Military-commissioned IMU trade study of 19 competing IMUs, and our new SDI170 MEMS IMU designed as a form, fit, and function upgrade for the HG1700-AG58 RLG IMU. In addition, we’ll introduce our new EMCORE-Orion EN-1000/2000 and EN-300 fiber optic-based IMUs that are setting new benchmarks in performance for tactical and navigation grades.

“We are continually demonstrating that our products provide higher performance with lower CSWaP than competing alternatives and are looking forward to presenting our latest product solutions at JNC this year after the event was canceled in 2020,” said Andrew Popp, Senior Director of Marketing, Aerospace & Defense for EMCORE. “We welcome a deeper engagement with technical teams around the world to explore how our current and upcoming products can quickly advance guidance, navigation, and control solutions.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMCORE’s Chief Scientist Sergey Zotov to Present a Talk on Short-Term Navigation Grade Quartz MEMS IMUs at the Joint Navigation Conference Presentation Scheduled for Thursday, August 26 at 10:50 a.m. Session C7, Ballroom D, Northern Kentucky Convention CenterALHAMBRA, CA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board