TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2021.



Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.38 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.18.