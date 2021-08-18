checkAd

SINTX Technologies Provides Update on Antipathogenic Business Segment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced the hiring of a new business leader, and provided a business update focused on its antipathogenic segment. Key points in this update include the following:

  • Hire of new leader for the antipathogenic business segment
  • Progress in materials, manufacturing, testing, and intellectual property
  • Status of antiviral testing of silicon nitride
  • Update on outside collaborations for antipathogenic products

New business development leader:

Given the Company’s continued advancements in science, manufacturing technologies, and applications for antipathogenic silicon nitride, SINTX has appointed Joseph Palomo as Vice President of Business Development, to identify and develop commercial opportunities in the antipathogenic market.

Palomo joins SINTX with over 40 years of experience in protective apparel and PPE, such as surgical gowns, surgical drapes, isolation gowns, films, tubing, and surgical face masks. He has held management roles at Cardinal Health R&D for new product development on a global scale, and has helped identify and develop performance standards for medical devices in ASTM and AAMI forums.

Update on materials, manufacturing, testing, and intellectual property filings:

Since the onset of COVID-19, SINTX has expanded from manufacturing discrete ceramic components to making antipathogenic powders and related composites as well.

  • The Company’s initial grade of antipathogenic powder is called AP2; a newer grade called AP4 shows even greater antipathogenic efficacy. The R&D and manufacturing teams have developed and validated the manufacturing processes required to make both powder grades.

  • To accelerate several projects in the antipathogenic space, the Company has hired additional scientific, technical, and engineering personnel with skills in chemistry, ceramic and materials engineering, product and process development, and project management.

  • New equipment has been designed and built in order to develop key internal competencies related to fabric impregnation with silicon nitride. Over 50 trials have targeted process optimization, and as a result SINTX has identified effective and economical methods of bonding silicon nitride into nonwoven fabrics. A pilot manufacturing line is now in place at its Salt Lake City facility to translate the new learning into products.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SINTX Technologies Provides Update on Antipathogenic Business Segment SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced the hiring of a new business leader, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board