SINTX Technologies Provides Update on Antipathogenic Business Segment

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced the hiring of a new business leader, and provided a business update focused on its antipathogenic segment. Key points in this update include the following:

Given the Company’s continued advancements in science, manufacturing technologies, and applications for antipathogenic silicon nitride, SINTX has appointed Joseph Palomo as Vice President of Business Development, to identify and develop commercial opportunities in the antipathogenic market.

Palomo joins SINTX with over 40 years of experience in protective apparel and PPE, such as surgical gowns, surgical drapes, isolation gowns, films, tubing, and surgical face masks. He has held management roles at Cardinal Health R&D for new product development on a global scale, and has helped identify and develop performance standards for medical devices in ASTM and AAMI forums.

Update on materials, manufacturing , testing, and intellectual property filings:

Since the onset of COVID-19, SINTX has expanded from manufacturing discrete ceramic components to making antipathogenic powders and related composites as well.