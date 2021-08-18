SINTX Technologies Provides Update on Antipathogenic Business Segment
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced the hiring of a new business leader, and provided a business update focused on its antipathogenic segment. Key points in this update include the following:
- Hire of new leader for the antipathogenic business segment
- Progress in materials, manufacturing, testing, and intellectual property
- Status of antiviral testing of silicon nitride
- Update on outside collaborations for antipathogenic products
New business development leader:
Given the Company’s continued advancements in science, manufacturing technologies, and applications for antipathogenic silicon nitride, SINTX has appointed Joseph Palomo as Vice President of Business Development, to identify and develop commercial opportunities in the antipathogenic market.
Palomo joins SINTX with over 40 years of experience in protective apparel and PPE, such as surgical gowns, surgical drapes, isolation gowns, films, tubing, and surgical face masks. He has held management roles at Cardinal Health R&D for new product development on a global scale, and has helped identify and develop performance standards for medical devices in ASTM and AAMI forums.
Update on materials, manufacturing, testing, and intellectual property filings:
Since the onset of COVID-19, SINTX has expanded from manufacturing discrete ceramic components to making antipathogenic powders and related composites as well.
- The Company’s initial grade of antipathogenic powder is called AP2; a newer grade called AP4 shows even greater antipathogenic efficacy. The
R&D and manufacturing teams have developed and validated the manufacturing processes required to make both powder grades.
- To accelerate several projects in the antipathogenic space, the Company has hired additional scientific, technical, and engineering personnel with skills in
chemistry, ceramic and materials engineering, product and process development, and project management.
- New equipment has been designed and built in order to develop key internal competencies related to fabric impregnation with silicon nitride. Over 50 trials have
targeted process optimization, and as a result SINTX has identified effective and economical methods of bonding silicon nitride into nonwoven fabrics. A pilot manufacturing line is now in place at
its Salt Lake City facility to translate the new learning into products.
