checkAd

Cannabis Banking Leader Green Check Verified Promotes Mike Kennedy to Chief Strategy Officer

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Appointment comes after series of successful product and company achievementsBONITA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced …

Appointment comes after series of successful product and company achievements

BONITA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced the promotion of Co-founder Mike Kennedy to chief strategy officer. Kennedy formerly served as director of product and strategy.

Kennedy's appointment comes after GCV disclosed the successful execution of several product and company initiatives, including the release of its industry-first account monitoring feature; rollout of its partner ecosystem; completion of its SOC-2 Audit; closing of two funding rounds in 2021; and record adoption of its cannabis banking program management solution in Q1 and Q2.

"Mike has been instrumental in the growth of Green Check Verified over the past four years, and with the tireless work of our product and engineering teams, he has helped us offer an unrivaled solution to the market," said Co-founder and CEO Kevin Hart. "He leaves his department in great hands, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes as he shifts his focus to our ambitious goals for the next six months and beyond."

This transition comes during a wave of recent hires for the fintech, including new Director of Product Cherie LaFlamme, who brings nearly 15 years of experience in SaaS-based security and compliance solutions for financial institutions. GCV plans to announce key leadership team hires in Business Development, Engineering and Program Development in the coming weeks.

"As we continue our mission of connecting every cannabis business with a bank or credit union that wants to serve them, the need for differentiation, sustainability, and relevance are of paramount importance. I'm honored to help shape the strategy around the partnerships and technology investments to support our tremendous growth and equip our financial institution partners with the tools they need to build and scale successful cannabis programs," says Kennedy. "We are setting the highest bar for ourselves when it comes to what we offer our financial institution and cannabis business partners, and this team is uniquely equipped to deliver on even our most audacious goals."

GCV is enabling financial institutions to implement successful and compliant banking programs in 32 states. Last month, GCV announced that it had raised a total of more than $8 million, following the closing of an oversubscribed $3 million in Convertible Note Financing. The most recent fundraising round included new investor Robert Wolf, founder of 32 Ventures and former Chairman & CEO of UBS Americas, and lead investor Flatiron Venture Partners.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) offers a suite of compliant regulatory banking technology solutions and advisory services for financial institutions. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, we focus on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide the services and technology needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.

Contact Information:

Kyle W. Kempf
Caliber Corporate Advisers
kyle@calibercorporate.com
888.550.6385 ext.19

SOURCE: Green Check Verified



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660147/Cannabis-Banking-Leader-Green-Check- ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Banking Leader Green Check Verified Promotes Mike Kennedy to Chief Strategy Officer Appointment comes after series of successful product and company achievementsBONITA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units