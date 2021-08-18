Cannabis Banking Leader Green Check Verified Promotes Mike Kennedy to Chief Strategy Officer

Appointment comes after series of successful product and company achievementsBONITA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced …

Kennedy's appointment comes after GCV disclosed the successful execution of several product and company initiatives, including the release of its industry-first account monitoring feature; rollout of its partner ecosystem; completion of its SOC-2 Audit; closing of two funding rounds in 2021; and record adoption of its cannabis banking program management solution in Q1 and Q2.

"Mike has been instrumental in the growth of Green Check Verified over the past four years, and with the tireless work of our product and engineering teams, he has helped us offer an unrivaled solution to the market," said Co-founder and CEO Kevin Hart. "He leaves his department in great hands, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes as he shifts his focus to our ambitious goals for the next six months and beyond."

This transition comes during a wave of recent hires for the fintech, including new Director of Product Cherie LaFlamme, who brings nearly 15 years of experience in SaaS-based security and compliance solutions for financial institutions. GCV plans to announce key leadership team hires in Business Development, Engineering and Program Development in the coming weeks.

"As we continue our mission of connecting every cannabis business with a bank or credit union that wants to serve them, the need for differentiation, sustainability, and relevance are of paramount importance. I'm honored to help shape the strategy around the partnerships and technology investments to support our tremendous growth and equip our financial institution partners with the tools they need to build and scale successful cannabis programs," says Kennedy. "We are setting the highest bar for ourselves when it comes to what we offer our financial institution and cannabis business partners, and this team is uniquely equipped to deliver on even our most audacious goals."

GCV is enabling financial institutions to implement successful and compliant banking programs in 32 states. Last month, GCV announced that it had raised a total of more than $8 million, following the closing of an oversubscribed $3 million in Convertible Note Financing. The most recent fundraising round included new investor Robert Wolf, founder of 32 Ventures and former Chairman & CEO of UBS Americas, and lead investor Flatiron Venture Partners.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) offers a suite of compliant regulatory banking technology solutions and advisory services for financial institutions. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, we focus on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide the services and technology needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com .

