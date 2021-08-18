checkAd

MobileSmith Health Appoints Four New Members to The Perioperative Services Roundtable

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Latest additions include leadership from prominent hospital, health system and managed care organizationsRALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who …

Latest additions include leadership from prominent hospital, health system and managed care organizations

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced four new nationally-recognized perioperative industry thought leaders have joined its Perioperative Services Roundtable (PSR). The PSR was formed in June of 2021 to bring together a group of prominent healthcare executives to share their unique insight on perioperative operational and workflow challenges facing hospital operating room (OR) and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) teams nationwide.

The newest appointments to the PSR, joining inaugural member Elina Lazo, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ, include:

  • Sami Placer, PhD, BSN - Senior System Director of Perioperative Services at Upper Allegheny Health System
  • Dr. Miranda Woods, DNP, RN, NE-BC, NPD-BC - Director, Perioperative Services at the University of Louisville Health - Jewish Hospital
  • Dr. Katherine Frederick, RN, MSN, MBA, DNP, CNOR, CPHQ, NE-BC - Regional Quality Peer Review Nurse at Kaiser Permanente
  • Jennifer Misajet, MHA RN CNOR CSSM - First Choice Vice President Operations/Patient Care Services, Chief Nurse Executive at Trinity Health

"Perioperative Services leaders play a critically important role in the hospital and ASC operating rooms across our nation as they tirelessly pursue operational and workflow process improvements through new or emerging technologies," said Jerry Lepore, MobileSmith Health's Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to have these great perioperative minds join our mobile-health thought leadership roundtable so their voices can be heard, and their invaluable insights shared as we look to provide others on healthcare's front lines with technologies that drive enhanced patient engagement and outcomes."

To learn more about MobileSmith Health's Product Advisory Board, in addition to its Integrated Ecosystem of interoperable, EMR‐integrated mobile health products and services, visit www.mobilesmith.com.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company's health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are - on their mobile devices - to extend a provider's ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tom Testa 
617-872-0184
tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: MobileSmith Health



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660193/MobileSmith-Health-Appoints-Four-New ...

MobileSmith Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MobileSmith Health Appoints Four New Members to The Perioperative Services Roundtable Latest additions include leadership from prominent hospital, health system and managed care organizationsRALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units