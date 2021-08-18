12 of Brazil Games' Best Indie Studios Ready to Rock Gamescom and Devcom 2021
12 of Brazil Games' Best Indie Studios Ready to Rock Gamescom and Devcom 2021Some of the Hottest Brazilian Indie Studios Coming in Attendance Include ARVORE Immersive Experiences, Flux Games, Mad Mimic Interactive, and PETIT FABRIKSÃO PAULO, BRAZIL …
12 of Brazil Games' Best Indie Studios Ready to Rock Gamescom and Devcom 2021Some of the Hottest Brazilian Indie Studios Coming in Attendance Include ARVORE Immersive Experiences, Flux Games, Mad Mimic Interactive, and PETIT FABRIKSÃO PAULO, BRAZIL …
12 of Brazil Games' Best Indie Studios Ready to Rock Gamescom and Devcom 2021
Some of the Hottest Brazilian Indie Studios Coming in Attendance Include ARVORE Immersive Experiences, Flux Games, Mad Mimic Interactive, and PETIT FABRIK
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / It's that time of year again! Gamescom 2021 is set to kick off next week, and once again, the Brazil Games association is showing up in force with a lineup of fantastic indie studios. Taking place Tuesday, August 24, 2021, to Thursday, August 26, 2021, Gamescom is the world's largest event for computer and video games and Europe's most comprehensive business platform for the games industry and Brazil Games will be on hand to show off some of the amazing titles coming out of the country's burgeoning indie scene. Additionally, the organization will be present for the business side of things during Devcom, from Monday, August 23, 2021, to Friday, August 27, 2021, to foster partnerships and develop business opportunities within the Meet-to-Match format.
In partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brazil), the group is led by Brazil Games (the Brazilian Games Export Program) - carried out by the Brazilian Games Companies Association and Abragames.
"We're extremely proud of our stable of studios and cannot wait to once again show the whole world what the Brazilian gaming industry is capable of," said Eliana Russi, Manager of Brazil Games.
"From consoles, PC, and VR to all manners of external development, there's a reason our scene has skyrocketed to international recognition over the last few years and our presence at Gamescom will
shine an international spotlight on these amazing studios."
Studios present at this year's Gamescom event include:
Of course, showing off the games to players and editors is only part of the process, and once again Brazil Games will participate in Meet-to-Match with the goal of exploring business partnership opportunities with publishers, investors, and developers. These studios will be on-hand to meet, greet, and chat bizdev:
0 Kommentare