checkAd

The OneMind Smart City Solution is Deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services and Dell Technologies in Dubai and Singapore

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the OneMind platform, from its OneMind Technologies …

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the OneMind platform, from its OneMind Technologies subsidiary is being deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services (OBS) and Dell Technologies (DELL).

OneMind Technologies are specialists in hypervisors for smart cities and smart industries. They are partnering with both Dell Technologies and Orange Business Services on the implementation of Command and Control Centers in cities and the transition to intelligent industries. The partnerships have led to the OneMind solution being implemented in the OBS smart showroom in Dubai and the Dell Technologies smart showroom in Singapore. Both pioneering smart cities which vie for first place in global smart city rankings.

For a young business based in Barcelona, the confidence of global leaders such as OBS and Dell demonstrates the solidity and capacity of OneMind Technologies' solution platform to compete with market leaders. These deployments also indicate the firm conviction of these companies to use OneMind as their reference platform for their future smart city projects.

OneMind Technologies CEO, Stephane Eyme, said: "We are delighted with the trust placed in us by OBS and DELL. These deployments allow us to have more feedback on the use of OneMind and to adjust the solution or even add features, based on the experiences of Orange Business Services and DELL."

The OneMind solution has not only been deployed in several smart cities but also in a number of other sectors such as airports, campuses, malls and construction. The platform simplifies access to the IoT and brings together data from all information systems onto a single platform. The key benefits of the OneMind solution are:

  • A hypervision view.
  • Real-time and multi-domain intelligence.
  • A connector layer that facilitates the processing of information from different types of systems or data sources.
  • And the ability to develop response plans, quickly, for any situation.

The OneMind solution makes managing a city easier, especially large-scale projects for megacities, such as those being worked on by Orange Business Services and Dell Technologies.

Ends.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative software solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL based in Barcelona, Spain is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as a system of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at
720-295-6409.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660278/The-OneMind-Smart-City-Solution-is-D ...

Affluence Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The OneMind Smart City Solution is Deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services and Dell Technologies in Dubai and Singapore OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the OneMind platform, from its OneMind Technologies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units