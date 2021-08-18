checkAd

US Interchangeable Biosimilar Insulin Market Size Opportunity Clinical Trials Report 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 15:08  |  22   |   |   

US Biosimilar insulin Market Offers USD 1 Billion Opportunity Says Kuick Research

NEW DELHI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "US Biosimilar Insulin Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

  • US Biosimilar Insulin Market Opportunity: > USD 1 Billion
  • Insight On Biosimilar insulin Clinical Trials
  • Price & Dosage Insight On Semglee
  • Future Market Assessment In Terms of  Sales  & Target Patient Base
Kuick_Research_Logo

Download US Biosimilar Insulin Market Clinical Trials Report

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-us-usa-united-states-biosimillar-inslin-fda-approved-semglee-glargine-interchangeable-biosimillar-market-sales-size-clinical-trials-mylan-pharmaceuticals

Over the past few years, the acceptance of Biosimilars in US is increasing rapidly and patent expiration of leading drugs is also indicating towards the future potential of this segment. Biosimilars are the cheaper variant of a biological product, which is identical to the parent biologic product. The biosimilar insulin is processed in a way that it almost mimics the action of the original insulin product. In US, the role of biosimilar insulin in diabetes management is currently at nascent stage but this segment is believed to hold a major share in the US insulin market due to presence of huge burden of diabetic population in this region while most of the market related factors are also promoting the growth of this segment.     

Previously, some of the products such as Basaglar and Admelog were approved as a biosimilars of insulin but FDA rejected the biosimilar designation as there are slight differences in the method of production. Therefore, FDA acts as a strict governing body for the insulin biosimilars, which acts as a major reason for the restricted availability of insulin biosimilars in US. Approval of Semglee as first interchangeable insulin biosimilar is believed to act as revolutionary step for the US insulin biosimilar market, which simplifies the path of approval for other investigational biosimilars. During the next 4-5 years, new insulin biosimilars are expected to get approval in US, which took this market segment to the next level.    

The respective field associated with US insulin biosimilars market has grown at an accelerated speed over the past few decades and is estimated to be represented as one of the most innovative and exciting approach of biomedical sector and biotech space, which will overtake major share of the insulin market. In the past few years, the volume of research, publications and number of clinical trials have increased significantly for the field as patents of most of the leading insulin are about to get expire very soon. The biosimilars of insulin aspart and insulin lispro is most likely to get market authorisation by the end of year 2023 while some of the combinational insulins are also believed to get approval in US.

Further, low price of biosimilar insulin for diabetes treatment along with the therapeutic equivalent nature is believed to open new opportunities of growth of the US insulin biosimilar market. Along with this, the availability of several advanced delivery devices are also assisting the US biosimilar market and more innovative devices will enter the US market in near future for enabling less painful and self-delivery of insulin biosimilars. Along with this, increased investment by government as well as private sector on the research and development activities related to insulin biosimilars is encouraging the pharmaceutical sector to work in this segment and provide ample scope of development for the market. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in US insulin biosimilar market is indicating towards the competition in this segment.

The US Insulin Biosimilar Market Report involves in-depth analysis of the various parameters related to this segment along with the analysis of current as well as future market opportunity. The report also involves the comparative price analysis along with the clinical trends, market drivers and possible challenges related to US insulin biosimilar market. It is forecasted that the US insulin biosimilar market will overtake a major share of insulin market of US and the future of this segment is full of opportunities.

Contact:
Neeraj Chawla
Research Head
Tel. +91-981410366
neeraj@kuickresearch.com
https://www.kuickresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245952/Kuick_Research_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

US Interchangeable Biosimilar Insulin Market Size Opportunity Clinical Trials Report 2026 US Biosimilar insulin Market Offers USD 1 Billion Opportunity Says Kuick Research NEW DELHI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "US Biosimilar Insulin Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights: US Biosimilar Insulin Market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products
Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer
ViewSonic Introduces ColorPro VP56 Series of Pantone Validated Monitors for Unmatched Color ...
Simulation Software Market Size to Reach USD 16280 Million by 2027 at CAGR 13.2% - Valuates Reports
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges: Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin
Airbus, GRC, Avanti and Get SAT To Provide High-Speed, Secure Satcom-On-The-Move Connectivity
J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of BEI Precision
Goodix Technology Releases Industry-Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution
Public Areas will become a major trend in big cities, Ofer Kerzner predicts
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...