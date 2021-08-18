checkAd

DGAP-DD Baader Bank AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.08.2021, 15:07  |  14   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2021 / 15:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Maya
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5BH9

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 2.600 subscription rights in the context of a capital increase with rights issue

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69894  18.08.2021 



Baader Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Baader Bank AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.08.2021 / 15:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital erweitert sein Content-Angebot erheblich mit Aufnahme von Cloud ...
DGAP-News: Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest publishes Half Year Report 2021 - Strong organic revenue growth of 36% in ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Nel ASA schließen Entwicklungspartnerschaft für weltweit erstes integriertes ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:13 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:13 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:08 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:08 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:07 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:01 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:01 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14:58 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14:58 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14:53 UhrDGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings