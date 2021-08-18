checkAd

CynergisTek and Florida International University Expand Partnership

CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping healthcare organizations navigate emerging security and privacy issues, focusing on creating true partnerships, today announced an expanded relationship with Florida International University (FIU), located in Miami, FL. FIU has renewed its 3-year managed services contract to build out its existing program adding validation, exercise and medical device security support.

In 2021, CynergisTek announced Resilience Validation, an updated approach to its partnership model designed to give clients additional tools to prepare and rehearse for cyber-attacks, and continually validate the effectiveness of their people, processes, and technology. CynergisTek’s managed services help clients meet their short and long-term goals by performing an annual risk assessment to identify gaps and dependent upon the findings and the organization’s objectives, the company’s advisory and validation services are introduced to help organizations improve their cyber-readiness. In CynergisTek’s 2021 annual state of healthcare security and privacy report, organizations who consistently perform annual risk assessments, dedicate budget and resources, and prioritize high risk vulnerabilities have continually improved year over year and scored higher against NIST CSF conformance than those institutions that don’t.

“We partnered with CynergisTek in 2018 and over the past few years their team has delivered real world value that has armed our organization with the insight, framework, and expertise to focus on maturing our security program,” said Helve Longoria, Chief Information Security Officer at Florida International University. Ms. Longoria continues, “The world faced many challenges in 2020 due to the pandemic with moving to remote work, an increase in ransomware attacks, and a constantly changing threat landscape, and having CynergisTek’s partnership helping navigate the day to day while working to improve our program was invaluable. We look forward to implementing security validation into our program.”

“Security has evolved and so have our clients’ needs. Introducing Resilience Validation helps our long-standing clients build resilience into their program by practicing for a potential attack and validating that what they have in place is working as expected. We are truly honored to continue supporting FIU as a true partner and providing the solutions and expertise that meet their needs today and in the future,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President at CynergisTek.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




