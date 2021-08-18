checkAd

Planet and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Planetary-Scale Satellite Data Analysis To Governments And Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and Google Cloud, Google’s suite of cloud computing services, today announced an expansion of their partnership and a new agreement, under which the two companies will create joint solutions that combine Planet’s high-frequency Earth observation data with Google Cloud’s cloud-based infrastructure to enable better data-driven decision-making. Last month, Planet entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.

Planet captures terabytes of daily, global satellite imagery, resulting in continuously refreshed insights about our changing Earth. Under the new agreement and with the new combined offering, customers will be able to leverage Google Cloud’s global, flexible infrastructure and BigQuery to process large volumes of Planet data on-the-fly, build scalable workflows, and inform business decisions. The renewed partnership reflects a growing demand for planetary-scale satellite data analysis, powered by the cloud.

“Bringing its vast and growing data on our planet to Google Cloud will make it possible for both public and private sector organizations to store, access, and utilize it from anywhere - we’re proud to partner with Planet to help businesses make more data-informed and sustainability-driven decisions,” said Chris Arisian, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

“Planet customers want scalable compute and storage. Google Cloud customers want broader access to satellite data and analytics. This partnership is a win-win for both, as it helps customers transform their operations and compete in a digital-first world, powered by Planet's unique data set,” said Kevin Weil, President, Product & Business at Planet.

Planet will also continue to use Google Cloud services for its own internal data hosting and processing. The two companies have also agreed to jointly pursue commercial solutions that leverage satellite data to help customers improve transparency, drive operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, and manage risk.

This collaboration highlights Planet and Google Cloud’s shared commitment to helping governments and industries build a more vibrant future. By providing real-time Earth insights, the continued partnership will democratize access to enable decision-makers to act more swiftly and efficiently to create a more equitable future.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.

dMY Technology Group IV Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Planet and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Planetary-Scale Satellite Data Analysis To Governments And Enterprises Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and Google Cloud, Google’s suite of cloud computing services, today announced an expansion of their partnership and a new agreement, under which the two companies will create joint …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
ATIP ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Class ...
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Ita Brennan Joins Planet’s Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Planet Signs Multi-Year, Multi-Launch Rideshare Agreement with SpaceX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Planet’s Commercial Satellite Imagery Data Reveals Critical Geopolitical Developments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21NASA Expands Access to Planet Data to All US Federal Civilian Agencies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten