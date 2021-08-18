checkAd

Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Notice of Scheme Meetings

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 2 August 2021 in relation to the orders granted by the Singapore Court for Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. (“PRPL”) to convene meetings (the "Scheme Meetings") of their creditors (the "Scheme Creditors") pursuant to Section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modifications) the Schemes proposed to be made between PSE, PRPL and their respective Scheme Creditors.

Pursuant to the orders HC/ORC 4342/2021 and HC/ORC 4343/2021, this announcement is to notify you of the Scheme Meetings to be held at the following dates and times:

  • Secured Creditors' Scheme Meeting for Prosafe SE – 4:00pm Singapore time, 28 September 2021
  • Unsecured Creditors' Scheme Meeting for Prosafe SE – 4:30pm Singapore time, 28 September 2021
  • Secured Creditors' Scheme Meeting for PRPL – 5:00pm Singapore time, 28 September 2021
  • Unsecured Creditors' Scheme Meeting for PRPL – 5:30pm Singapore time, 28 September 2021

We request that all creditors please complete and submit their Proof of Debt Forms to the Scheme Manager at david.chew@dhccapital.com by 5:00pm Singapore time, 27 August 2021. Please note that you will only be able to participate in the Scheme Meetings and vote on the Scheme(s) if you submit your completed Proof of Debt Forms by the abovementioned deadline.

The following documents can be downloaded from Clifford Chance Pte. Ltd.'s virtual data room, which can be accessed at  https://highq.in/ebfdj1rur5 for your information and to assist you in your consideration of the Scheme(s):

  • Proof of Debt From for PSE
  • Proof of Debt Form for PRPL
  • Scheme Creditor Proxy Forms
  • PSE Explanatory Statement (appending the PSE Scheme Document)
  • PRPL Explanatory Statement (appending the PRPL Scheme Document)

Please contact Clifford Chance Pte. Ltd. if you experience any difficulty in accessing the documents, or have any queries, at the following email address – Prosafe.Queries@CliffordChance.com.

Prosafe SE and PRPL will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are any further material developments on the financial process and the matters above. Please monitor Prosafe SE's website for any announcements or update on the process.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

18 August 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





