E2open's Third-Quarter Technology Release Expands Connected Decisions Across All Partners for Increased Resiliency and Agility

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced the release of its third-quarter technology update for the year, with a wide range of enhancements to help clients further leverage E2open’s multi-enterprise network to make more connected business decisions. Connected decisions improve resiliency and agility by going beyond internal organizational boundaries to reflect the current supply chain realities of external partners.

“Globalization and outsourcing have greatly improved the cost and scalability of supply chains, but also made them more vulnerable to disruptions,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “Many brand owners look less like manufacturers and more like orchestrators of complex processes across multiple tiers of global trading partners. This release includes enhancements across E2open’s intelligent application suites to further streamline multi-tier processes across channel, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystem partners and make more holistic decisions. This end-to-end perspective allows brand owners to have the same level of visibility and control for downstream and upstream partners as they do for their own operations. In an outsourced world, this helps companies bridge siloes for better outcomes, including a new level of resiliency to better manage risks and the agility to quickly capture growth opportunities.”

Some of the primary enhancements in this release include:

Channel Shaping

  • The new channel marketing control center helps brands drive the effectiveness and efficiency of their channel partners. Brands can now proactively push campaigns, activities and assets to their partners, driving great partner efficiency with visibility and access to tasks, resources and results, all in one place.
  • Increased transparency into channel data quality enhances the partner experience across all tiers of distribution. Partners can now understand how brands track the accuracy and completeness of their channel data submissions at the appropriate granular level. Better visibility empowers partners to quickly address and prevent these issues, helping them improve their data quality scores and increase their eligibility for incentive programs tied to the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of their data
  • Significantly enhanced attribution management makes it easier for brand owners to maintain product hierarchies at individual retailers and across their entire retail network to better understand and drive category performance.

Demand Sensing and Business Planning

Disclaimer

