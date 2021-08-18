checkAd

ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space Video Conference App Now Offers Signups and Contact Searches Using Mobile Phone Numbers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021   

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, announced that its free COLLABORATE Space messaging and videoconferencing app now allows users to register their account using a mobile phone number, enabling users to find each other more easily and start collaborating. iOS and Android users can now launch into world-class video conferencing, presentation sharing and messaging services using the searchable ID of their choice, or choose to make both their email and phone number searchable within the app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005166/en/

Sign up and do contact searches on COLLABORATE Space with your mobile phone. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The free version of ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space provides premium features and unlimited usage, and by allowing users to signup and be identified through their mobile phone number, we’ve made it even easier for individuals, families and start-ups to experience ClearOne quality,” ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu said. “Now new and existing users can make themselves easier to find, and more easily find others, with two options for searches and the ability to have both email and phone be searchable at the same time.”

The app’s new mobile phone number options offer similar functionality to Whatsapp, Telegram and Signal, with a stronger focus on professional-quality video chats and collaboration tools. That’s because ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space is much more than a messaging app: it’s a multi-purpose collaboration platform that delivers a full suite of audio, video conferencing, web conferencing, and meeting tools in a consistent interface, whether it’s being used in the app, through a mobile browser or on a PC.

COLLABORATE Space comes with everything needed to stay connected with family, friends, and coworkers for one-on-one or group chats, including online meetings, including messaging, integrated file sharing, whiteboarding, annotation, meeting minutes, scheduling, session recording and a post-meeting summary of attendance and duration of each attendee.

Users who connect both a phone number and email address can sign in using either identification and can set the app to allow search results using email, phone number or both. The app also now allows users to forward a message to another user and reply to messages from prior meetings and conversations.

The free version of COLLABORATE Space allows up to ten participants to meet for an unlimited amount of time and includes Instant Messaging, Screen Desktop Sharing and a CO2 savings report. Unlike other services that claim to be free, COLLABORATE Space does not limit the length of any audio or video call. What’s more, all messages are encrypted to ensure maximum security and ClearOne does not provide or sell personal data to third parties.

Hakimoglu stressed that the COLLABORATE Space lifetime subscription with unlimited meeting time is free to everyone and is not tied to any other ClearOne purchase.

“While our Basic, Pro and Enterprise paid subscription packages provide additional benefits, particularly for larger meetings or classroom use, many individuals and companies can find all the remote collaboration tools they need in the free version,” she added. “Why pay when you can collaborate for free?”

Android users can download the COLLABORATE Space app from the Google Play Store here, and iOS users can download it from the Apple Store here.

For users and organizations that do need additional functions, Basic and Pro versions of the app are available for the monthly cost of $8.25 and $16.65, respectively, with an annual subscription. An Enterprise version is also available for larger organizations. Complete program and pricing details can be found here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

