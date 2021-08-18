checkAd

Howmet Aerospace Announces $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Proposed Debt Offering, and Cash Tender Offer for 2025 Notes

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (“Howmet Aerospace” or the “Company”) (NYSE:HWM) today announced a number of capital allocation actions.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace authorized an additional share repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock. After giving effect to the additional authorization, the Company has a total of up to $1.577 billion repurchase authorization available.

Howmet Aerospace also today announced the launch of a proposed offering (the “Proposed Offering”) of notes (the “New Notes”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Proposed Offering, along with cash on hand if necessary, to fund the purchase price for up to $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.875% Notes due 2025 (the “Existing 2025 Notes”) to the extent tendered and accepted by the Company for purchase in the cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), and to pay related transaction fees, including applicable premiums and expenses.

Howmet Aerospace has delivered positive operating profit and cash generation despite the impact of COVID-19 on its end markets since it completed the separation of Arconic Corporation on April 1, 2020. The increased share repurchase authorization reflects the Company’s confidence in its current liquidity position and positive outlook for free cash flow. Assuming completion of the Proposed Offering at anticipated market rates and full tender into the Company’s offer to purchase of $600 million aggregate principal amount of the Existing 2025 Notes, the Company anticipates that the proposed debt actions will result in a reduction of annual interest expense and better spread out the Company’s debt maturities over the next several years.

Board of Directors Authorized Additional $1.5 Billion Common Stock Share Repurchase Program

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding common stock (which is in addition to the $77 million remaining under the prior share repurchase authorization). The Company currently has approximately 429 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Under its share repurchase programs, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time, in amounts, at prices, and at such times as the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, legal requirements and other considerations, including limits under the Company’s $1.0 billion Five-Year Revolving Credit Agreement. There is no stated expiration for the share repurchase programs. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares or to do so at any particular time, and the share repurchase programs may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time without prior notice. For more information, please see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 18, 2021.

