Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Original Series ‘The Uncommon History of Very Common Things’ on August 19

The series, which was filmed in Toronto, Canada is produced by Breakthrough Entertainment in association with Parkside Entertainment and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Michael McGuigan, Ira Levy, Michael Winter, and David Nagelberg are Executive Producers. The series was written, directed, and produced by Leanne Brennen.

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the release of the original animated series ‘The Uncommon History of Very Common Things’ which will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning Thursday, August 19th.

The series consists of ten half-hour episodes, the first half of which will premiere on Thursday, August 19th while the second half will launch December 1st. Each episode examines the surprising and often salacious history behind common everyday items that we take for granted in the modern world. Topics such as the bloody history of high heels, the controversial development of rum, and more are touched upon in this in-depth and fascinating series.

“The Uncommon History of Very Common Things is one of those rare series that is equal parts fun and informative,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming at Crackle Plus. “We think this magic combination will fuel our fans to binge straight through season one and still be hungry for more.”

“Breakthrough Entertainment is thrilled to be producing the first season of The Uncommon History of Very Common Things in association with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment,” said Ira Levy executive producer of the series. “This smart and witty series will appeal to audiences around the world, and Crackle is the perfect fit for our launch in the U.S.”

The series is distributed by Screen Media in the U.S. while Breakthrough Entertainment is distributing in Canada and the remainder of the globe.

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to more than 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.