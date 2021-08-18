checkAd

Small Businesses Embrace EV Charging as Blink Deploys IQ 200 Chargers in Massachusetts as Part of MassEVIP Workplace and Fleet Charging Program

18.08.2021   

The workplace chargers were also deployed with the Eversource Make-Ready Program incentive funds

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the deployment of five fast IQ 200 Level 2 AC EV charging stations at the Holiday Manufacturing Inc. facility in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The purchase and installation of the host owned Blink IQ 200 chargers were made possible by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Eversource (New England’s largest energy provider), which provided funding to support this deployment via the MassEVIP Workplace and Fleet Charging program, as well as the Eversource Make-Ready program.

“As we continue to grow our northeast market share, we are pleased that small businesses like Holiday Manufacturing understand that the future of transportation is all electric and have the foresight to deploy our IQ 200 EV charging stations, knowing they won’t fall victim to the planned obsolescence of other Level 2 chargers,” remarked Blink’s President Brendan Jones. “This agreement is a testament to the forward thinking of Holiday Manufacturing and its desire to lead by example by providing its employees and the general public with accessible EV charging. As one of only three EV charging station locations in Framingham, we applaud Holiday Manufacturing for its role in expanding EV charging in the region.

Holiday Manufacturing is a family-owned bow and ribbon wholesaler headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It manufactures hand-made bows and ribbons for a variety of occasions and sells them online directly to customers. Like Blink, Holiday Manufacturing is a flexible and nimble company which can accommodate both stock and custom orders.

Erik Simon, President of Holiday Manufacturing, commented on the deployment as follows: “We are pleased to offer the public and our staff access to EV charging with Blink’s IQ 200 chargers. We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and deploying these state-of-the-art EV chargers at our facility is a significant step towards accomplishing that goal.”

For the installation of the charging stations, Holiday Manufacturing upgraded its electrical infrastructure to 100amp circuits for each charger, allowing it to provide up to 65 miles of range per 1 hour of charge, the fastest Level 2 charging on the market.

