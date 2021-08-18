checkAd

IR joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 15:23  |  20   |   |   

Key takeaways:

  • IR has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.
  • IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable real-time service management and monitoring capabilities of unified communications, contact center and collaboration services, including their associated components.
  • IR provides visibility into Telecommunication Services and adds to ServiceNow's service management capabilities.

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.

IR Logo

IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow, a leading IT Service Management (ITSM) and Telecommunications Service Management (TSM) provider, enabling real-time insight across unified communications, contact center and collaboration platform performance, including their associated service components.

Collaborate's ServiceNow integration streamlines service management of Telecommunication Services for Enterprises, Government, Managed Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, and Telecommunications Providers by providing visibility within their existing IT Service Management services.

"Collaboration platforms have become a critical part of life, and it's equally critical those platforms are performing optimally. We're excited to be partnering with ServiceNow to help make that happen," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, IR. "In the hybrid workplace, organizations need the best support to deliver the best experiences. Working with ServiceNow will provide customers with the capability and flexibility to deliver the tools they need to succeed, now and into the future."

With support for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom, as well as a wide range of on-premise Cisco and Avaya UC and Contact Center platforms, SBCs, network components, devices and more, IR Collaborate enables customers to simplify the complexity of managing multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. In addition, Collaborate's ServiceNow integration will enable customers to reduce resolution time and improve user experience through ServiceNow's service management capabilities, such as automated ticketing.

IR is uniquely positioned to simplify the complexity of experience management to ensure organizations can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

About IR
IR is the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments, and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg 



Diskussion: musik,die ich gern hör

Diskussion: Benchmark Metals -- ehem. Crystal Exploration


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IR joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program Key takeaways: IR has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner. IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable real-time service management and monitoring capabilities of unified …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products
Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer
ViewSonic Introduces ColorPro VP56 Series of Pantone Validated Monitors for Unmatched Color ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Simulation Software Market Size to Reach USD 16280 Million by 2027 at CAGR 13.2% - Valuates Reports
Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges: Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin
Airbus, GRC, Avanti and Get SAT To Provide High-Speed, Secure Satcom-On-The-Move Connectivity
J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of BEI Precision
Goodix Technology Releases Industry-Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution
Public Areas will become a major trend in big cities, Ofer Kerzner predicts
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...