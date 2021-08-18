CommerceHealthcare HSF Patient Enrollment Now Integrated with Epic MyChart

This integration allows for quicker patient enrollment in HSF, creating a smoother and enhanced experience for patients and saving providers valuable time. Using the new HSF Patient Enrollment app available in the Epic App Orchard, healthcare providers can offer the HSF program directly through their patients’ MyChart account. The patient enrollment process is completely self-service.

CommerceHealthcare , a leading provider of healthcare financial solutions, announced today further streamlining of patient financing options through the integration of Health Services Financing (HSF) with Epic MyChart.

The enrollment process is simple. Patients can complete enrollment in just a few minutes by logging into their MyChart account on a computer or mobile device. When a user selects HSF, the patient’s balance and demographic information is automatically filled out directly on the HSF enrollment form. Patients validate their information and select which charges they would like to finance. Upon submission, the enrollment is created, and the charges are applied to the patient’s HSF line of credit. Providers receive funding the next business day.

“For healthcare providers, cash flow management is critical — and for patients, the ability to seamlessly manage their electronic health records and payments by enrolling in healthcare financing options is empowering,” said Rick Heise, senior vice president of CommerceHealthcare. “The integration of CommerceHealthcare Health Services Financing with Epic’s MyChart further streamlines the process.”

Launched in 2012, HSF combines innovate banking technology and best practices to serve the healthcare industry with patient financing solutions. HSF has financed more than $1 billion of patient loan volume, reducing the number of days in A/R for healthcare providers.

About Commerce Bank

With $33.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

About CommerceHealthcare

CommerceHealthcare develops long-term banking relationships with healthcare providers through automated payment solutions, patient financing, lending, investing and asset management. To deliver the best patient care, health systems, hospitals and physician practices need financial results, not promises. Tailored, ROI-based solutions enable providers to find cost savings, improve cash flow and leverage new opportunities in everyday processes. From remittance processing to patient loan programs, cash flow to money management strategies, CommerceHealthcare helps providers improve processes, increase margin and reduce financial risk. CommerceHealthcare solutions are provided by Commerce Bank.

About Epic MyChart

Epic, MyChart, and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005493/en/