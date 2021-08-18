Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai Restaurant

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) dba "Thai Dah" its virtual Thai restaurant has signed international supermodel/actress Front Montgomery www.frontmontgomery.com as the spokesperson for the …

Named "The Most Beautiful Woman of All Time" www.mostbeautifulwomenintheworld.com, Front Montgomery has long defined the quintessential standard for Asian beauty. Her light skin and sharp features defined a new standard from the time she became one of Asia's top all time supermodels in the 80s emerging into one of the most recognized and beloved actresses and spokeswomen. Front is a Thai-American international supermodel, businesswoman, and 'A List' actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. A true super star! Beginning her career as a top runway model, she has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as Coca-Cola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications and theatrical release films. Front moved to the United States in 2011 with her daughter Leonie Montgomery (now 20). Front Montgomery continues to be one of the most heralded beauties of all time. She continues setting new expectations of agelessness, garnering continued emulation by upcoming models, and is respected as a strong independent woman.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: 'We could not ask for a better spokesperson for Thai Dah than Front Montgomery. Her adoration in Thai culture and endless connections in the Thai restaurant business and American-Thai communities in general have already opened many opportunities that simply without her would not be possible. Having worked with her previously we are aware of here relentless work ethic an d vibrant approach to all she does. Front has and will continue to catapult Thai Dah "

Front Montgomery exclaimed: "Having worked in Thai restaurants extensively when I first came to the US, I understand the processes and challenges required to run a successful Thai restaurant. Given the challenges faced from the pandemic and the shift to more to-go and app-based delivery, now more than ever restaurants must focus on expanding their delivery business. We have developed Thai Dah specifically to address the evolution of the industry specifically tailored to the tight Thai community."