DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the hearing implants market to register impressive growth at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Hearing implant market valuation will surpass US$ 1218 Mn by 2021-end.

A recent study Future Market Insights (FMI) provides incisive coverage on the key drivers and restraints that are likely to affect hearing implant sales through the next ten years. The market has been forecast to register impressive growth through 2031 driven by favorable reimbursement policies and a slew of product launches integrated with novel technologies

Surge in cases of hearing disability among the children and elderly population across the globe is a major factor fuelling growth. As per report, the market grew at a steady rate, registering 5.1% CAGR from 2016 to 2020.

Rapid technological advancements and introduction of cochlear implants will boost the market growth. Healthcare professionals often recommend cochlear implants in place of hearing aids for cases with severe loss of hearing.

Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies, especially across India, will create attractive opportunities for hearing implant sales. Besides this, Japan and China will emerge as lucrative markets for sales in Asia.

FMI also projects the demand in the U.S. to rise at an impressive pace. Presence of a large pool of patients with hearing disabilities, especially among geriatric population will create conducive environment for market growth.

Adoption of advanced technologies such as speech recognition and launch of innovative gadgets attached with the hearing implants also will strengthen growth opportunities. Driven by these factors, the market will reach a valuation of 2.53 Bn by the end of 2031.

"Increasing cases of severe hearing loss among children and older people will boost the demand for hearing implants. Preference for cochlear hearing implant due to technological advancements and better hearing ability will create growth opportunities for market players," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Hearing Implant Market Survey

In terms of product type, cochlear implants will remain the most preferred type throughout the forecast period

Based on end-use, while hospitals are expected to witness high growth, presence of local ENT clinics will exhibit faster growth in the segment

The U.S. is projected to be dominant market for hearing implant throughout the forecast period

China and Japan are expected to witness significant growth backed by increased research and development activities carried out by manufacturers to develop advanced hearing implants

Rising prevalence of hearing loss across India will spur the demand for hearing implants in the country

Key Drivers