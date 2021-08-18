Voya Financial offers enhanced critical illness insurance
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has enhanced its critical illness insurance offering to help employers meet the evolving financial wellness needs of their employees. The enhancements come at a time when, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns of getting sick and possibly being out of work or incurring unexpected medical costs have become a focus for American workers — and they are increasingly looking to their employer for solutions.
Voya’s critical illness insurance pays a lump-sum benefit upon the diagnosis of a covered illness or condition, such as a heart attack, cancer or stroke. This benefit can be used for out-of-pocket medical costs, as well as household expenses like paying rent, utilities or mortgage. Voya has now made the following enhancements available on its critical illness insurance offering:
- Absence from Employment Premium Waiver – This benefit enables an employee who is on an employer-approved leave of absence such as Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), furlough, temporary layoff, material work schedule change, and/or quarantine to have their premiums, including premiums for riders, waived for a specified period of time. For many employees, time away from work means less income — which can lead to difficult choices, such as whether or not to continue paying for supplemental insurance coverage. The absence from employment premium waiver, which is an optional benefit that is chosen by the employer for an additional cost, can help lessen this burden for their employees.
- Infectious Disease Benefit – While COVID-19 has always been a covered infectious disease benefit, to help avoid any confusion for our customers and better address their financial wellness needs, the critical illness insurance product offered by Voya now specifically names COVID-19 on its list of covered severe infectious diseases. The pandemic has changed day-to-day life for just about everyone, and the infectious disease benefit is designed to ease employee stress and help an individual effectively care for themselves or a family member if they become seriously ill. To qualify for this benefit, the covered individual would need to be diagnosed with a severe infectious disease by a doctor and confined to a hospital for a specified period of time, which is standardly five or more consecutive days.
New Voya research shows 81% of employees are interested in employer support that would help improve their overall financial wellness, and 75% of working Americans want help navigating an unexpected life event such as a critical illness.1
