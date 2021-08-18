checkAd

Voya Financial offers enhanced critical illness insurance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 15:30  |  24   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has enhanced its critical illness insurance offering to help employers meet the evolving financial wellness needs of their employees. The enhancements come at a time when, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns of getting sick and possibly being out of work or incurring unexpected medical costs have become a focus for American workers — and they are increasingly looking to their employer for solutions.

Voya’s critical illness insurance pays a lump-sum benefit upon the diagnosis of a covered illness or condition, such as a heart attack, cancer or stroke. This benefit can be used for out-of-pocket medical costs, as well as household expenses like paying rent, utilities or mortgage. Voya has now made the following enhancements available on its critical illness insurance offering:

  • Absence from Employment Premium Waiver – This benefit enables an employee who is on an employer-approved leave of absence such as Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), furlough, temporary layoff, material work schedule change, and/or quarantine to have their premiums, including premiums for riders, waived for a specified period of time. For many employees, time away from work means less income — which can lead to difficult choices, such as whether or not to continue paying for supplemental insurance coverage. The absence from employment premium waiver, which is an optional benefit that is chosen by the employer for an additional cost, can help lessen this burden for their employees.
  • Infectious Disease Benefit – While COVID-19 has always been a covered infectious disease benefit, to help avoid any confusion for our customers and better address their financial wellness needs, the critical illness insurance product offered by Voya now specifically names COVID-19 on its list of covered severe infectious diseases. The pandemic has changed day-to-day life for just about everyone, and the infectious disease benefit is designed to ease employee stress and help an individual effectively care for themselves or a family member if they become seriously ill. To qualify for this benefit, the covered individual would need to be diagnosed with a severe infectious disease by a doctor and confined to a hospital for a specified period of time, which is standardly five or more consecutive days.

New Voya research shows 81% of employees are interested in employer support that would help improve their overall financial wellness, and 75% of working Americans want help navigating an unexpected life event such as a critical illness.1

Seite 1 von 4
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Financial offers enhanced critical illness insurance Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has enhanced its critical illness insurance offering to help employers meet the evolving financial wellness needs of their employees. The enhancements come at a time when, as a result of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
ATIP ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Class ...
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Voya Financial to present at the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Voya Financial announces second-quarter 2021 results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Voya Financial declares common and preferred stock dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21After pandemic, a more disciplined approach to retirement, new Voya data finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Voya Financial schedules announcement of second-quarter 2021 results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten