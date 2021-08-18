Voya Financial offers enhanced critical illness insurance

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has enhanced its critical illness insurance offering to help employers meet the evolving financial wellness needs of their employees. The enhancements come at a time when, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns of getting sick and possibly being out of work or incurring unexpected medical costs have become a focus for American workers — and they are increasingly looking to their employer for solutions.

Voya’s critical illness insurance pays a lump-sum benefit upon the diagnosis of a covered illness or condition, such as a heart attack, cancer or stroke. This benefit can be used for out-of-pocket medical costs, as well as household expenses like paying rent, utilities or mortgage. Voya has now made the following enhancements available on its critical illness insurance offering: