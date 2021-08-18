checkAd

Metrospaces Acquires $3.85 Million Houston Office Building

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 15:33  |  25   |   |   

Project to Launch Real Estate Tokenization Platform Powered by Shokworks 

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireMetrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has acquired a 50.6% equity stake in a 60,295 square-foot Houston, Texas office building as a component in the company’s plans to revolutionize tokenized real estate opportunities through its new blockchain-fueled platform. 

Located in a burgeoning area of Houston adjacent to Spring at 3303 FM 1960, the Brazos Atrium building is a Class-B space with a current occupancy rate of approximately 99%, made up predominantly of small businesses and nonprofits. The building was acquired at a 12% capitalization rate and represents significant potential upside due to the possibility to adjust rent-roll to market-level rates.  Additionally, the acquisition will turn Metrospaces EBIDTA-positive. 

“The Brazos Atrium project is an exciting potential case-study for the tokenization platform we’ve designed for Metrospaces,” explained Shokworks CEO Alejandro Laplana. The tokenization platform is expected to launch later this year.

Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito and Laplana see exceptional growth opportunities through the tokenization platform. “We believe once our platform is fully launched, we can not only provide exceptional liquidity opportunities for third-party clients, but we will also be able to utilize the platform as principals, bringing additional liquidity to the Metrospaces balance sheet as we continue to acquire and improve commercial assets,” said Brito.  

The acquisition is a part of Metrospaces’ strategic plan to secure assets with high liquidity positions in high growth markets such as Texas and Florida.

“There will clearly be some very exciting opportunities for arbitrage between the private real estate market and the market driven by tokenization,” Brito said. “We want to be right in the middle of that industry.  We believe that this, added to tokenizing third-party assets as a service, will revolutionize real estate capital markets.”  

In addition to the tokenization case-study, Metrospaces plans to utilize this and other hard assets to explore further PropTech initiatives, including state-of-the-art IoT improvements including building management tools, security system and blockchain integration. The building is positioned to take advantage of solar tax credits and create value from electricity generation. 

Financing for the project was secured by Tina Poindexter, SVP of Veritex Community Bank.

“We were impressed with the hard work and execution of the underwriting and business development team at Veritex Community Bank, in particular with Tina Poindexter,” explained Brito. “It is our hope to partner with the Veritex team on many future projects.”  

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces, Inc.

For more reference:
https://metrospaces.com
https://shokworks.io
https://veritexbank.com 

Contacts:                       

Kelly Hunter, khunter@sunwestpr.com, (972) 489-4361

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metrospaces Acquires $3.85 Million Houston Office Building Project to Launch Real Estate Tokenization Platform Powered by Shokworks  NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has acquired a 50.6% equity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board