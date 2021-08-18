Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) Announces Stem Smart Energy Storage 2MW / 4MWh Project in New York City

Project expected to be first of many that will help U.S. cities reduce brownouts and blackouts

WARWICK, NY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC), (“Ozop” or “the Company”), a premier multi-vertical energy holding company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ozop Energy Systems, Inc., will deliver a 2 megawatt (MW) / 4 megawatt hour (MWh) smart energy storage project with Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, to one of its commercial property customers in the Borough of Brooklyn, New York. The project will optimize revenues under the state’s Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) tariff that compensates distributed resources on a varying hourly basis for the specific benefits provided to the grid.

The front of meter energy storage system will be driven by Stem’s Athena intelligent software solution, a platform which uses AI to optimize the value of energy through battery discharge and recharge cycles. Utilizing Stem’s AI-driven storage is also the next step in Ozop’s patent-pending energy storage technologies, allowing the storage system to deliver critically timed energy to the grid as the New York City utilities demand requires it. These Ozop storage systems contribute to carbon offset programs by reducing the need for spinning reserves, an expensive but necessary support feature of the utilities. Carbon offset is the value calculation of an indirect reduction in a given footprint.

The Brooklyn facility will be Ozop’s first project to utilize Stem’s smart energy storage within the Company’s portfolio of commercial properties in several key states: New York, California, Texas and Arizona. It is expected that New York, in particular, will need more energy storage to meet its goal of reaching 3GW of storage by 2025 with 70% renewable energy by 2030 and a carbon-free electricity system by 2040. The state has created a set of policies including incentives for storage developers and procurement requirements for its biggest utilities.

“This commercial energy storage system is an important step forward in our distributed energy master plan,” said Brian Conway, CEO at Ozop. “Stem is a valued energy storage partner with unparalleled experience and best-in-class software that will enhance our offering to New York City. We are very excited for this collaboration and continue to reach several different energy markets with our multiple energy offerings