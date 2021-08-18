checkAd

Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) Announces Stem Smart Energy Storage 2MW / 4MWh Project in New York City

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 15:30  |  29   |   |   

Project expected to be first of many that will help U.S. cities reduce brownouts and blackouts

WARWICK, NY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC), (“Ozop” or “the Company”), a premier multi-vertical energy holding company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ozop Energy Systems, Inc., will deliver a 2 megawatt (MW) / 4 megawatt hour (MWh) smart energy storage project with Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, to one of its commercial property customers in the Borough of Brooklyn, New York. The project will optimize revenues under the state’s Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) tariff that compensates distributed resources on a varying hourly basis for the specific benefits provided to the grid.

The front of meter energy storage system will be driven by Stem’s Athena intelligent software solution, a platform which uses AI to optimize the value of energy through battery discharge and recharge cycles. Utilizing Stem’s AI-driven storage is also the next step in Ozop’s patent-pending energy storage technologies, allowing the storage system to deliver critically timed energy to the grid as the New York City utilities demand requires it. These Ozop storage systems contribute to carbon offset programs by reducing the need for spinning reserves, an expensive but necessary support feature of the utilities. Carbon offset is the value calculation of an indirect reduction in a given footprint.

The Brooklyn facility will be Ozop’s first project to utilize Stem’s smart energy storage within the Company’s portfolio of commercial properties in several key states: New York, California, Texas and Arizona. It is expected that New York, in particular, will need more energy storage to meet its goal of reaching 3GW of storage by 2025 with 70% renewable energy by 2030 and a carbon-free electricity system by 2040. The state has created a set of policies including incentives for storage developers and procurement requirements for its biggest utilities.

“This commercial energy storage system is an important step forward in our distributed energy master plan,” said Brian Conway, CEO at Ozop. “Stem is a valued energy storage partner with unparalleled experience and best-in-class software that will enhance our offering to New York City. We are very excited for this collaboration and continue to reach several different energy markets with our multiple energy offerings

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC) Announces Stem Smart Energy Storage 2MW / 4MWh Project in New York City Project expected to be first of many that will help U.S. cities reduce brownouts and blackouts WARWICK, NY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC), (“Ozop” or “the Company”), a premier multi-vertical energy holding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board