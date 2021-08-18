checkAd

DGAP-News NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Key points

- FYI appoints Non-Executive Director with extensive ESG experience

- FYI has objective to create genuine project value through ESG framework

- FYI's innovative HPA process underpins Company's mission of ESG excellence

- FYI director to focus on ESG opportunities, platform development and reporting

 

FYI Resources Ltd ("FYI" or "the Company") (ASX:FYI; OTCQB:FYIRF; FSE:SDL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Sandy Chong as an independent non-executive director of the Company with special responsibility to assist the Company with environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

With environmental, social and governance issues growing in prominence globally, the ability to manage ESG risks and opportunities is increasingly important to FYI's license to operate and the future impact on the Company's bottom line.

Dr Chong's career experience includes being a Harvard Alumna, winner of the 2020 Executive of the Year for the US Stevie(R) International Business Awards, and 2016 Singapore Management Consultant of the Year. Dr Sandy Chong brings significant experience in leadership roles to the ESG domain. Having founded and chaired the United Nations Association Sustainable Development Goals forums series in WA, serving on industry councils, non-profit boards and is an Adjunct Professor for Curtin University of Technology, Dr Chong has advised government trade agencies in Australia and Singapore, corporations and businesses in international market and communication strategies.

Dr Chong has published peer-reviewed journals in Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) since 2005 and is an active contributor in international trade and economic empowerment for women and youth. Dr Chong was awarded Australia Community Citizen of the Year in 2020 and was named Asia's Top Sustainability Women of the Year award in 2019 for her contributions both in Australia and abroad.

