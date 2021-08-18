Assisted Living Facility Buys Tecochill for Resilient Cooling

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a 200-ton Tecochill® chiller to an …

The sale joins several other recent Connecticut chiller sales facilitated by Clover Corporation, Tecogen's manufacturers' representative in Connecticut. As electric rates in Connecticut continuing to increase, cooling with the Tecochill solution is increasingly compelling for critical care facilities seeking utility cost savings and added resiliency to grid outages.

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a 200-ton Tecochill ® chiller to an assisted living facility in southwestern Connecticut. The system will provide seasonal cooling to the facility with the free waste heat utilized for domestic hot water use. The system also reduces the amount of backup standby generation needed to maintain habitable conditions for residents in the event of a grid outage. Tecogen will provide maintenance services for the system from its service center in Connecticut under a maintenance agreement.

"Assisted living facilities must always balance energy savings, greenhouse gas compliance, and resiliency to grid outages in order to provide affordable and reliable care to residents" commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's CEO. "With electric rates continuing to climb, this facility will avoid continued rate increases from the electric utility while simultaneously reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint relative to grid power. The added resiliency of the Tecochill solution ensures the facility can continue operation in the event of a grid outage. We look forward to maintaining the system for many years to ensure cost savings, resiliency, and GHG benefits are achieved."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers' carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen's InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com

SOURCE: Tecogen Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: