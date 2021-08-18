AlsterResearch AG Update: Cancom SE - Solid growth rates in Q2, UK business sold

Cancom posted outstanding business development in Q2, with robust growth rates in revenue and EBITDA, signalling revival to its strong showing in the recent years. The group closed the sale of its UK unit, Cancom Ltd.

Cancom SE (Q2 results) Technology MCap EUR 2.1bn

BUY PT EUR 67.00 (+25% potential) Read

What’s it all about?

Cancom posted outstanding business development in Q2, with robust growth rates in revenue and EBITDA, signalling revival to its strong showing in the recent years. The group closed the sale of its UK unit, Cancom Ltd, in early August 2021, leading to cash inflow of c. EUR 390m and a book gain of c. EUR 225m in Q3. Therefore, it now focuses on market consolidation and strengthening its position in its DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region. Based on new comparables, the group maintained its 2021 targets of significant yoy growth in revenues, gross profits, and EBITDA. Hence, we adjust our sales and earnings estimates after the UK divestment and updated our DCFbased valuation. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged price target of EUR 67.00