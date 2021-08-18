checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected

Varta reported a much tepid performance in H1 after a stellar 2020 as high demand for lithium-ion cells for premium wireless headsets and consumer batteries business subsided.

 

Varta AG (Q2 results, up to BUY)

 

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 5.5bn


BUY (HOLD)

PT EUR 143.00 (+15% potential)

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Varta reported a much tepid performance in H1 after a stellar 2020 as high demand for lithium-ion cells for premium wireless headsets and consumer batteries business subsided. Given the group’s strong positioning in core markets and planned expansion of production capacities, it reiterated its revenue target of EUR 940m (+8% yoy, major growth in H2) and adj. EBITDA margin of up to 30% (+2.5ppt yoy) in 2021. We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY as we view Friday’s (-10%) and today’s share price performance (-9% as of 11.45am) as overdone. Our price target of EUR 143.00 remains unchanged, largely as we keep our financial model unchanged. The stock now offers an upside of 12%.

Wertpapier


