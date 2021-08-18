checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: zooplus AG - Strong Q2 and takeover offer

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
Hellman & Friedman launched a voluntary public takeover offer at a price of EUR 390.00 per share in cash, which takes the spotlight despite solid Q2 results.

What’s it all about?

Hellman & Friedman launched a voluntary public takeover offer at a price of EUR 390.00 per share in cash, which takes the spotlight despite solid Q2 results. Both, zooplus as well as Hellman & Friedman have signed an agreement to enter into a strategic partnership. Therefore, zooplus’ management and the Supervisory Board welcome the takeover offer and support the intentions of the acquirer. In case of a successful closing of the offer i.e. an acceptance rate of 50% plus one 1 share, H&F intends to delist zooplus following the closing. As the offer comes along with a premium of 50% to the three-month volume-weighted average share price (VWAP) and 46% above our price target, we recommend to accept the offer. We consequently increase our PT to the offer price of EUR 390.00 (old EUR 267.00) and downgrade to SELL from BUY.

Wertpapier


