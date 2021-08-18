checkAd

EQS-News Presentation Half-Year Results 2021

EQS Group-News: TX Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
Presentation Half-Year Results 2021

18.08.2021 / 15:55

Zurich, 18 August 2021 - TX Group will publish its  half-year results on Tuesday, 31 August 2021. 

Media Conference Call (German)

Date

Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Time

14:00 CEST

Dial-in

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00
Please dial-in a few minutes before the conference starts

Speakers

Pietro Supino, Chairman & Publisher TX Group, Sandro Macciacchini, CFO and Samuel Hügli Head Technology & Ventures as well as the CEOs of TX Markets, Goldbach, 20 Minuten and Tamedia 

Registration

Please register for the conference call until Friday, 27 August 2021 under kommunikation@tx.group 

Documentation

The presentation will be made available for download on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 from 7:00 a.m. onwards on our website www.tx.group

Analysts' Conference Call (English)

Date

