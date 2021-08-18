EQS-News Presentation Half-Year Results 2021
EQS Group-News: TX Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
Zurich, 18 August 2021 - TX Group will publish its half-year results on Tuesday, 31 August 2021.
Media Conference Call (German)
Date
Tuesday, 31 August 2021
Time
14:00 CEST
Dial-in
+41 (0) 58 310 50 00
Speakers
Pietro Supino, Chairman & Publisher TX Group, Sandro Macciacchini, CFO and Samuel Hügli Head Technology & Ventures as well as the CEOs of TX Markets, Goldbach, 20 Minuten and Tamedia
Registration
Please register for the conference call until Friday, 27 August 2021 under kommunikation@tx.group
Documentation
The presentation will be made available for download on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 from 7:00 a.m. onwards on our website www.tx.group
Analysts' Conference Call (English)
Date
