checkAd

Alkame Signs Production Agreement with Celebrity Chef Created Pacific Gourmet Sauces

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Copacker has signed a multi-year production agreement with Pacific Gourmet Sauces LLC.Pacific …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Copacker has signed a multi-year production agreement with Pacific Gourmet Sauces LLC.

Pacific Gourmet Sauces has partnered with West Coast Copacker Inc. to work with a host of celebrity chefs to develop and manufacture a premium line of signature sauces. All of the sauces are created by celebrity chefs making a natural progression from restauranteur to introducing their expertise to the consumer markets.

"We are very excited to be working with the Chefs at Pacific Gourmet Sauces", stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. "With distribution already in place, we are very much looking forward to working with the best to bring these incredible products to consumers."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660280/Alkame-Signs-Production-Agreement-wi ...

Alkame Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkame Signs Production Agreement with Celebrity Chef Created Pacific Gourmet Sauces LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Copacker has signed a multi-year production agreement with Pacific Gourmet Sauces LLC.Pacific …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Unico American Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pond Technologies Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Unit Offering
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 ...
EHT Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Alkame Receives $200k Order for Its Single-Use Hand Sanitizer and Hand Wash Packets
Accesswire | Analysen