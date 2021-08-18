checkAd

GreenBank Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing, and Fieldwork Start at Daniel's Harbour

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to report that on August 16th, 2021 , its portfolio company Ubique Minerals Inc. ("Ubique") closed the final tranche of its private placement financing announced on June 28, 2021. The collective total raised in the private placement is $1,100,000CAD. As previously announced, GreenBank contributed $200,000CAD to this total.

Ubique intends to use the proceeds of the private placement for follow-on drilling on Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project including the adjacent Ophir Gold Corp. ("KAP") option property on the island of Newfoundland, Canada and other exploration and corporate costs including the Port Loko bauxite project in Sierra Leone. A Newfoundland and Labrador registered land survey company has been contracted to survey collars of Daniel's Harbour drill holes drilled in 2020 and also historic drill holes that have been found since the previous survey.

Ubique is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It was funded for its first two years by private equity including that from Greenbank. With the help of GreenBank's consulting services, Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

For additional details about Ubique's mineral interests, strategy, terms of the private placement, and its intended use of private placement funds, please see the complete Ubique press release dated August 16, 2021, which can be accessed at https://thecse.com/en/listings/mining/ubique-minerals-limited in the news releases section. Further information about Ubique as well as its Daniel's Harbour zinc property is available on Ubique's website, www.ubiqueminerals.com.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19. This was recently recognized by Capital Finance International which gave GreenBank its 2021 Award for the Most Innovative Merchant Bank in Canada.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. (Trading symbols CSE: GBC and FRA: 2TL and OTCMKTS: GRNBF). GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

