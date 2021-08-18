checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Business restart fully priced in

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Business restart fully priced in

We are initiating coverage of CTS Eventim (CTS) the German Life Entertainment and ticketing giant with a HOLD rating and a PT of EUR 55.00.

 

CTS Eventim (Initiation)

 

What’s it all about?

We are initiating coverage of CTS Eventim (CTS) the German Life Entertainment and ticketing giant with a HOLD rating and a PT of EUR 55.00. Whilst we are impressed by the quality of CTS’s business model, its superior returns potential (ROCE’s >30%) and structurally growing demand for ticketing and life entertainment services, we also see that the stock is already anticipating a steep recovery in top- and bottom-line results as of H2/21. Trading near all-time-highs therefore offers limited upside in our view and could potentially even lead to market disappointments in case of a slower recovery of sales and earnings.

Wertpapier


