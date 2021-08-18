New Research from Accedian Highlights the Security Risks of Network Overprovisioning

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end-user experience solutions, today released a new research study examining the adverse security implications of network overprovisioning in enterprises and the common practices and concerns surrounding it. Nearly 70% of the 500 IT professionals surveyed in the US view security as the biggest concern with overprovisioning. This underpins the need for an alternative approach that's both sustainable and inexpensive, and optimizes network and application performance and security visibility, as outlined in the research.

"Overprovisioning means there is more infrastructure to protect, a larger attack surface, more attack vectors, and an increased opportunity for the misconfiguration of tools due to human error or Security Operations Center (SOC) overload. It is like a ticking time bomb for enterprises unless urgent action is taken to rectify it," said Chris Kissel, IDC Research Director, Worldwide Security & Trust Products. "Given the extent of overprovisioning taking place across industries including financial services, public sector, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and retail, coupled with the surge in security incidents in the past year, it's more about "when" and not "if" a cyberattack is successful."