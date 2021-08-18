checkAd

Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 16:05  |  38   |   |   

Company to Discuss Strong Q2 2021 Financial Results, Give Update on Current Activities, and Take Questions on Aggressive Growth Plan Laid Out for the Company on August 5, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, …

Company to Discuss Strong Q2 2021 Financial Results, Give Update on Current Activities, and Take Questions on Aggressive Growth Plan Laid Out for the Company on August 5, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Second Quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a Company website link).

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Question & Answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021. Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To attend this teleconference, live by telephone: Dial-in (844)-602-0380 (North America); 862-298-0970 (International). Verbal Passcode: PBI Q2 2021 Financial Call and Business Update.

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning Friday, August 20, 2021. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company's website for 30 days. Replay Number: (877)-481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int'l); Replay Passcode: 42576.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control biomolecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Investor Contacts

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO 
(T) 508-230-1828

John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing
(T) 508-230-1828

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660282/Pressure-BioSciences-to-Host-Q2-2021 ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, 2021 Company to Discuss Strong Q2 2021 Financial Results, Give Update on Current Activities, and Take Questions on Aggressive Growth Plan Laid Out for the Company on August 5, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Unico American Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pond Technologies Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Unit Offering
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 ...
EHT Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units