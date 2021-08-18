Operations Resume at Highland Valley Copper

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced that the wildfire evacuation order for Highland Valley Copper Operations (HVC) issued by the District of Logan Lake previously announced on August 15 has been lifted. HVC has resumed operations and is now in the process of ramping back up to full production.



Teck is focused on protecting the health and safety of employees and contractors and we are continuing to closely monitor wildfire and regional air quality conditions.