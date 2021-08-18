Announcement no. 18/-2021



18 August 2021



Q2 2021 highlights (Q2 2020 comparative numbers in brackets):

North Media improved its earnings in the second quarter even though revenue was affected by new growth initiatives and timing differences. Both Last Mile (FK Distribution) and the Digital Services growth businesses improved their EBIT margins, to 27.9% and 20.9% respectively.

Consolidated revenue was up by 2% to DKK 259m (DKK 254m).

The Last Mile business area (FK Distribution) recorded 1% growth. The volume of printed matter for distribution by FK Distribution normalised after the COVID-19 lockdowns had impacted volumes in January and February.

The Digital Services business area (BoligPortal, Ofir and Bekey) reported 13% growth. Ofir, the jobs platform, produced a 102% increase in revenue, while BoligPortal and Bekey had growth rates of +1% and –10% respectively.

Consolidated EBIT improved to DKK 68m (DKK 56m). The EBIT margin rose to 26.1% (22.1%.)

FK Distribution and Ofir both improved their earnings. BoligPortal achieved an EBIT margin of 36% even with the loss of revenue from products that are now free and higher marketing costs. Bekey’s earnings declined due to rescheduled contracts.





Highlights of the H1 2021 report (H1 2020 comparative numbers in brackets):

North Media’s overall results for the H1 2021 period were in line with expectations.