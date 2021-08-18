Auction details government bonds

Auction date August 25, 2021

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2026-11-12 1059 ﻿SE0007125927 1.00% 1,500 2032-06-01

1056

SE0004517290

2.25%

2,000



Settlement date August 27,2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 25, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se