Auction details government bonds

Auction date August 25, 2021                     

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2026-11-12 1059 ﻿SE0007125927 1.00% 1,500
2032-06-01
 1056
 SE0004517290
 2.25%
 2,000

Settlement date August 27,2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 25, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se





