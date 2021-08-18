Auction details government bonds
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.08.2021, 16:20 | 17 | 0 |
Auction date August 25, 2021
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Issue volume, SEK million
|2026-11-12
|1059
|SE0007125927
|1.00%
|1,500
|
2032-06-01
|
1056
|
SE0004517290
|
2.25%
|
2,000
Settlement date August 27,2021
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 25, 2021
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0