checkAd

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 16:30  |  25   |   |   

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc:TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdingsNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. …

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Atalaya Mining Plc
BYZTVM8

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer   2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments   An event changing the breakdown of voting rights   Other (please specify)iii:   3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) 175 Berkeley Street, Boston MA 02116 United Stated of America 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name   City and country of registered office (if applicable)   5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/08/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17/08/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation  

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00%   0.00% nil Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.88%   7.88%                
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (ISIN CY0106002112) nil   0.00%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A

nil

0.00%

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 
                   
Place of completion Boston, MA, USA
Date of completion 18/08/2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660300/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Holding ...

Atalaya Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc:TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdingsNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Unico American Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pond Technologies Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Unit Offering
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 ...
Commercial National Declares $.26 per Share Third Quarter Dividend
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director share sale and Director/PDMR Shareholding
Accesswire | Analysen
13.08.21Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Q2 and H1 2021 Interim Financial Statements
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
Accesswire | Analysen
03.08.21Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
Accesswire | Analysen