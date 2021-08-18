Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc:TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdingsNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. …

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable) 175 Berkeley Street, Boston MA 02116 United Stated of America

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/08/2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17/08/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00% 0.00% nil

Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.88% 7.88%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares (ISIN CY0106002112) nil 0.00% SUBTOTAL 8. A nil 0.00% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

Place of completion Boston, MA, USA Date of completion 18/08/2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining Plc

View source version on accesswire.com: