Aktia simplifies its group structure with mergers of subsidiaries

Aktia Bank Plc initiates merger procedures aiming at merging the wholly owned subsidiary Aktia Wealth Management Ltd with Aktia Bank Plc. At the same time, Aktia initiates merger procedures between its two subsidiaries, where Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd merges with AV Fund Management Oy (former Taaleri Fund Management Ltd). After the planned merger, the fund management company’s name will be Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd. Both mergers are a part of the combination and integration of Aktia and Taaleri’s asset management operations, where an essential part is the simplification of the group structure.

The Boards of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc and the said subsidiaries have approved the merger plans, and the planned entry into force of both mergers is 1 January 2022. The mergers do not require any actions from the customers.

