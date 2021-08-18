checkAd

Aktia simplifies its group structure with mergers of subsidiaries

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
18 August 2021 at 5.30 p.m.

Aktia simplifies its group structure with mergers of subsidiaries

Aktia Bank Plc initiates merger procedures aiming at merging the wholly owned subsidiary Aktia Wealth Management Ltd with Aktia Bank Plc. At the same time, Aktia initiates merger procedures between its two subsidiaries, where Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd merges with AV Fund Management Oy (former Taaleri Fund Management Ltd). After the planned merger, the fund management company’s name will be Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd. Both mergers are a part of the combination and integration of Aktia and Taaleri’s asset management operations, where an essential part is the simplification of the group structure.

The Boards of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc and the said subsidiaries have approved the merger plans, and the planned entry into force of both mergers is 1 January 2022. The mergers do not require any actions from the customers.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Perttu Purhonen, EVP, Director, Asset Management, perttu.purhonen (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





