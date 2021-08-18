Workplace health and safety German Bionic introduces AI-based ergonomics early warning system for manual handling environments / SMART SAFETY COMPANION enables more sustainable and responsible corporate governance (FOTO)
With its holistic approach, the German Bionic SMART SAFETY COMPANION applies
real-time ergonomic expertise where it is needed most: on the shop floor where
manual handling tasks are performed. Comprehensive reporting functions provide
immediate overviews of the effectiveness of the workplace health and safety
measures being implemented. This unlocks new potentials, both in terms of
employee and business performance - and sees sustainable business and ESG
management starting directly at the employees.
Ergonomic protection and less fatigue
The cloud-based SMART SAFETY COMPANION is available for any connected Cray X via
an over-the-air (OTA) update. It acts as an intelligent, real-time ergonomic
early warning system that prevents incorrect posture and lifting techniques
during individual manual handling tasks, and warns against signs of excessive
strain, preventing fatigue-related errors and injuries.
Using real-time data, a so-called digital twin of the lifting worker is
generated to alert on unfavorable loads, dangerous repetitions, risky movements,
and poor postures, to name a few examples. Moreover, the software intelligently
detects and warns of symptoms of fatigue to avoid critical overloads, advises on
correct posture and lifting practices in real time, and provides intelligent
break recommendations. Quick and easy stretching exercises are also suggested as
preventative measures to keep workers healthy and productive.
Sustainable business performance through more effective, healthier employees
German Bionic's system solution consists of the German-Bionic IO cloud robotics
platform and the intelligent Cray-X power suit. "By adopting our system
solution, companies can make a clear statement about the value they place on
their employees," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "It supports
employees to be their best - at the workplace and in their personal lives. Given
an aging workforce and increasingly competitive labor market, this boosts both
companies' ESG scores and their attractiveness as employers."
About German Bionic
German Bionic is backed by renowned international technology investors such as
Samsung Catalyst Fund, Storm Ventures and MIG, which is also invested in
Covid-19 vaccine developer BioNTech. The company and its products are regularly
featured in top-tier publications and are the recipients of numerous awards
including the German Entrepreneur Award, the Land of Ideas Award, the Automatica
Award as well as a nomination for Hannover Messe's coveted Hermes Award.
The German Bionic Cray X is the world's first connected exoskeleton. Linked to
the Smart Factory, it self-learns to reinforce lifting movements and prevent
incorrect posture, thus becoming an intelligent link between humans and
machines. In doing so, it delivers data that underscores its ability to protect
the health of workers, measurably reduce the risk of accidents, and thereby make
quantifiable improvements to work processes.
real-time ergonomic expertise where it is needed most: on the shop floor where
manual handling tasks are performed. Comprehensive reporting functions provide
immediate overviews of the effectiveness of the workplace health and safety
measures being implemented. This unlocks new potentials, both in terms of
employee and business performance - and sees sustainable business and ESG
management starting directly at the employees.
Ergonomic protection and less fatigue
The cloud-based SMART SAFETY COMPANION is available for any connected Cray X via
an over-the-air (OTA) update. It acts as an intelligent, real-time ergonomic
early warning system that prevents incorrect posture and lifting techniques
during individual manual handling tasks, and warns against signs of excessive
strain, preventing fatigue-related errors and injuries.
Using real-time data, a so-called digital twin of the lifting worker is
generated to alert on unfavorable loads, dangerous repetitions, risky movements,
and poor postures, to name a few examples. Moreover, the software intelligently
detects and warns of symptoms of fatigue to avoid critical overloads, advises on
correct posture and lifting practices in real time, and provides intelligent
break recommendations. Quick and easy stretching exercises are also suggested as
preventative measures to keep workers healthy and productive.
Sustainable business performance through more effective, healthier employees
German Bionic's system solution consists of the German-Bionic IO cloud robotics
platform and the intelligent Cray-X power suit. "By adopting our system
solution, companies can make a clear statement about the value they place on
their employees," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "It supports
employees to be their best - at the workplace and in their personal lives. Given
an aging workforce and increasingly competitive labor market, this boosts both
companies' ESG scores and their attractiveness as employers."
About German Bionic
German Bionic is backed by renowned international technology investors such as
Samsung Catalyst Fund, Storm Ventures and MIG, which is also invested in
Covid-19 vaccine developer BioNTech. The company and its products are regularly
featured in top-tier publications and are the recipients of numerous awards
including the German Entrepreneur Award, the Land of Ideas Award, the Automatica
Award as well as a nomination for Hannover Messe's coveted Hermes Award.
The German Bionic Cray X is the world's first connected exoskeleton. Linked to
the Smart Factory, it self-learns to reinforce lifting movements and prevent
incorrect posture, thus becoming an intelligent link between humans and
machines. In doing so, it delivers data that underscores its ability to protect
the health of workers, measurably reduce the risk of accidents, and thereby make
quantifiable improvements to work processes.
