With its holistic approach, the German Bionic SMART SAFETY COMPANION appliesreal-time ergonomic expertise where it is needed most: on the shop floor wheremanual handling tasks are performed. Comprehensive reporting functions provideimmediate overviews of the effectiveness of the workplace health and safetymeasures being implemented. This unlocks new potentials, both in terms ofemployee and business performance - and sees sustainable business and ESGmanagement starting directly at the employees.Ergonomic protection and less fatigueThe cloud-based SMART SAFETY COMPANION is available for any connected Cray X viaan over-the-air (OTA) update. It acts as an intelligent, real-time ergonomicearly warning system that prevents incorrect posture and lifting techniquesduring individual manual handling tasks, and warns against signs of excessivestrain, preventing fatigue-related errors and injuries.Using real-time data, a so-called digital twin of the lifting worker isgenerated to alert on unfavorable loads, dangerous repetitions, risky movements,and poor postures, to name a few examples. Moreover, the software intelligentlydetects and warns of symptoms of fatigue to avoid critical overloads, advises oncorrect posture and lifting practices in real time, and provides intelligentbreak recommendations. Quick and easy stretching exercises are also suggested aspreventative measures to keep workers healthy and productive.Sustainable business performance through more effective, healthier employeesGerman Bionic's system solution consists of the German-Bionic IO cloud roboticsplatform and the intelligent Cray-X power suit. "By adopting our systemsolution, companies can make a clear statement about the value they place ontheir employees," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "It supportsemployees to be their best - at the workplace and in their personal lives. Givenan aging workforce and increasingly competitive labor market, this boosts bothcompanies' ESG scores and their attractiveness as employers."Further information & image material: https://www.germanbionic.com/en/news/About German BionicGerman Bionic is backed by renowned international technology investors such asSamsung Catalyst Fund, Storm Ventures and MIG, which is also invested inCovid-19 vaccine developer BioNTech. The company and its products are regularlyfeatured in top-tier publications and are the recipients of numerous awardsincluding the German Entrepreneur Award, the Land of Ideas Award, the AutomaticaAward as well as a nomination for Hannover Messe's coveted Hermes Award.The German Bionic Cray X is the world's first connected exoskeleton. Linked tothe Smart Factory, it self-learns to reinforce lifting movements and preventincorrect posture, thus becoming an intelligent link between humans andmachines. In doing so, it delivers data that underscores its ability to protectthe health of workers, measurably reduce the risk of accidents, and thereby makequantifiable improvements to work processes.http://www.germanbionic.com/enContact:Eric EitelHead of Communications+49 (0) 175 338 04 53mailto:ee@germanbionic.comFollow us onTwitter http://www.twitter.com/germanbionicLinkedIn https://de.linkedin.com/company/germanbionicAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126129/4997299OTS: German Bionic Systems