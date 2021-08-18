checkAd

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Seattle Television Station KOMO Wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Journalism

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced KOMO, its Seattle, Washington television station, has been honored with a National Edward R. Murrow Award, one of the highest honors in journalism, in the Feature Reporting category.

The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

In the award-winning segment, The Boy Who Loves Cars, KOMO reporter Eric Johnson shares the story of a brilliant young man with a passion for not only collecting cars, but showcasing them in a way that really must be seen to be believed. “The Boy Who Loves Cars” is part of KOMO’s weekly “Eric’s Heroes” franchise, which highlights inspiring human-interest stories within the Pacific Northwest and its communities.

The team behind KOMO’s award-winning segment includes Doug Pigsley, Photojournalist; Darrin Tegman, Editor; Joan Kinsey, Producer and Eric Johnson, Reporter.

“One of our greatest strengths is the power to tell memorable, emotional stories that touch our audience and empower them. We are proud of the exceptional work that our news teams produce daily and their commitment to storytelling is what continues to set Sinclair apart,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. “This award serves to reinforce Sinclair’s unwavering commitment to delivering local news that impacts the communities we serve, and we are honored to be recognized for our work.”

Earlier this year, Sinclair Broadcast Group announced 18 of its newsrooms received Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 37 regional awards, further testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.

Link to KOMO’s The Boy Who Loves Cars
Link to RTDNA’s full list of award-winners

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

