Freddie Mac Prices $799 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F119

18.08.2021, 16:40  |  37   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $799 million in K Certificates (K-F119 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about August 31, 2021. The K-F119 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.

K-F119 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted Average
Life (Years) 		Discount
Margin 		Coupon Dollar Price
AS $799.715 9.48 21 30-day SOFR avg + 21 100.000
XS Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
  • Co-Managers: BMO Capital Markets Corp., Nomura Securities International, Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC and Stern Brothers & Co.

Related Links

The K-F119 Certificates will not be rated and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F119 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF119 Mortgage Trust (KF119 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF119 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F119 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

