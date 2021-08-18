ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Public Offering of Units to US$17.5M
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (“ProMIS” or the “Company”) (TSX: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce it has upsized its public offering (the “Offering”) of units (“Units”) to US$17.5M from US$15M at a price of US$0.16 per Unit. If the Agent’s Option (as defined below) is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately US$20.1M.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one quarter of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of US$0.21 per Warrant Share at any time up to 60 months following the issuance date thereof, subject to acceleration.
The Offering will be conducted on a commercially reasonable efforts basis pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the “Agent”). The Company will also grant the Agent an option (the “Agent’s Option”), exercisable, in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Agent, to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15%. The Agent’s Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until the date that is two business days prior to the Closing Date (as defined herein).
The Offering is expected to close on or about August 24, 2021, or such other date as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agent (the “Closing Date”), subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).
The Offering is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2021 (the “Base Prospectus”), which the Company will file with the securities commissions or other security regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Québec). Additionally, the Offering is expected to be conducted by way of private placement in other jurisdictions where the Offering can lawfully be made.
