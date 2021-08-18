ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Public Offering of Units to US$17.5M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (“ProMIS” or the “Company”) (TSX: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce it has upsized its public offering (the “Offering”) of units (“Units”) to US$17.5M from US$15M at a price of US$0.16 per Unit. If the Agent’s Option (as defined below) is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately US$20.1M.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one quarter of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of US$0.21 per Warrant Share at any time up to 60 months following the issuance date thereof, subject to acceleration.