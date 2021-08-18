Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Market Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per insights by Fact.MR, the global continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite market is estimated to expand at a rate of 1.7X, totaling US$ 1.5 bn by 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 900 Mn registered in the year 2020.

- Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Demand to Surge, Fact.MR Forecasts Over 50% of Sales to Originate in North America

The ability of continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites to offer strength and stiffness has resulted in their extensive use across various end products.

The market will continue showcasing steady rate of growth especially on account of excellent intrinsic features of fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites, covering high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent load carrying ability, low-coefficient of thermal expansion, and resistance to deformation and cracks. Subsequently, market will continue gaining from CFRTP applications across electronics, automotive and aerospace industry.

Surge in demand for lightweight materials to reduce vehicle weight and carbon emissions has created lucrative opportunities for growth of the CFRTP market. Meanwhile, growing consumer preference for pollution free and efficient vehicles is further driving demand for light weight vehicles. This will present prospects for CFRTP market players to capitalize on.

Among various products, the glass fiber composites is gaining traction and exhibiting a higher sales of CFRTP. Fact.MR has also estimated that, it accounted for over 40% of the market share in 2020.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for over 50% of the market share. Demand outlook for the U.S. remains positive driven by presence of chief manufacturers, growing disposable income and surging demand for customized vehicles. As per the study, the market for CFRTP totaled around US$ 250 Mn in 2020.

"Increasing adoption of CRFTP composite materials by manufacturers for reducing vehicle weight and lowering carbon emissions will bolster sales prospects. To capitalize on available opportunities, manufacturers are likely to focus on capacity expansion," says a Fact.MR analyst.

