Harris Williams Advises Myers Emergency Power Systems on its Sale to Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Myers Emergency Power Systems (Myers EPS), a portfolio company of Graham Partners, on its sale to Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (Kohlberg). Myers EPS is a leading provider of mission-critical, legally mandated emergency power and smart controls technologies. The transaction was led by Eric Logue, Giles Tucker and Chris Toussaint of the Harris Williams Industrials Group and Michael Tuohey of the firm’s Richmond office.

“Myers EPS is a market leader providing differentiated technologies to highly attractive end markets. The management team has done a fantastic job driving product innovations that are shaping the future of their market,” said Eric Logue, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are thrilled to have found Myers EPS a great partner in Kohlberg to continue executing on management’s vision.”

“It has been a privilege representing both Graham Partners and Myers EPS’ management team on this transaction, and we are excited to have delivered an extraordinary outcome for the company and its shareholders,” said Giles Tucker, a managing director at Harris Williams. “There continues to be significant interest in highly engineered, mission-critical industrial technology companies, and Myers EPS represents another marquee transaction for Harris Williams in the industrial technology sector.”

Myers EPS is a leading provider of highly engineered emergency backup power technologies serving a wide variety of growing and resilient industry segments, including data centers, warehouse and distribution centers, healthcare, education, and others. The company is a technology leader focused on developing innovative offerings that meet and surpass ever-changing industry demands and requirements, including smart IoT and sustainable offerings, delivering unparalleled ROI for customers. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Myers EPS employs over 160 employees across their Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and San Leandro, California facilities.

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions and disruptions to traditional end markets. Graham Partners targets companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million and will invest in smaller companies to the extent they complement one or more of its other holdings. Since the firm's founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has closed over 130 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings and divestitures. The committed capital raised since inception through the Graham Partners funds, together with Graham-led co-investments, totals approximately $3.4 billion, which differs from regulatory assets under management. Investors include university endowments, charitable foundations, financial institutions and private investors. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independent operating businesses, investment firms and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham.