The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Smith and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will present Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. ET at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

The company invites investors to join a webcast of the event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company’s website.